Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 2,042 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNX. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,763.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,004,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,226,000 after purchasing an additional 950,763 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $24,964,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 500,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,484,000 after purchasing an additional 377,041 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,472,000 after purchasing an additional 359,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 778,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,417,000 after purchasing an additional 266,948 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

NYSE KNX opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $51.89.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.