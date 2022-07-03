Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.40-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-$10.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.22 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRI. Cowen lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.65.

DRI opened at $114.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,066,000 after buying an additional 240,195 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,340,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

