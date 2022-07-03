BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.68-$8.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.55 billion.

BRP stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 305.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOOO shares. TD Securities increased their price target on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 63,080 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of BRP by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP by 1,253.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 58,825 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in BRP by 22.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in BRP in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

