Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.19–$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.60 billion-$24.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.91 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on RAD. StockNews.com cut shares of Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75.

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.06). Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 50.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 329,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,796,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 70,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,750,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 733,923 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,077,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 292,522 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

