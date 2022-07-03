Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Subsea 7 from 113.00 to 112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of SUBCY stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 156.20 and a beta of 1.85. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Subsea 7 ( OTCMKTS:SUBCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 0.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

