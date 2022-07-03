True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TUERF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

