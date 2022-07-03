BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $461,834,000 after acquiring an additional 369,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,109,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $393,159,000 after purchasing an additional 375,207 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,834,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,857,000 after purchasing an additional 32,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,494,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,641,000 after purchasing an additional 184,060 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.38.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

