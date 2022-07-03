Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Seres Therapeutics to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $32.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $334.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 3.23.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.91% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

