SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$30.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

SSRM stock opened at C$21.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.32. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$18.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

