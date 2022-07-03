Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNSC) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNSC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.37. Approximately 870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.