Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares in the company, valued at $42,480,250.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,800 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BOX by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 138,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in BOX by 53.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 130,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 45,641 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in BOX during the third quarter worth approximately $379,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in BOX by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 198,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX opened at $25.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 1.12.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

