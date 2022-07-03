FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get FMC alerts:

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,214,000 after buying an additional 679,446 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in FMC by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,769,000 after buying an additional 436,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FMC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,947,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,634,000 after buying an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,057,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,304,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC stock opened at $107.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

FMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.