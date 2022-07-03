Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.67.

Separately, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

EQX opened at C$5.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.55. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.72 and a 52-week high of C$11.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.92.

Equinox Gold ( TSE:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$282.73 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.7300001 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

