Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. Analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

About Alamos Gold (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.