Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIS shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a report on Friday, March 25th.

SIS stock opened at C$13.04 on Friday. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$12.73 and a twelve month high of C$22.63. The firm has a market cap of C$838.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19.

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$183.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.30 million. Research analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 245.95%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

