Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the forty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $903.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $681.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $748.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $886.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla has a 52 week low of $620.46 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

