Contrasting City (NASDAQ:CHCO) & Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) and Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of City shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of City shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for City and Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50

Bancorp has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.45%. Given Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bancorp is more favorable than City.

Volatility and Risk

City has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares City and Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City $235.11 million 5.18 $88.08 million $5.83 13.95 Bancorp $326.86 million 3.49 $110.65 million $1.94 10.39

Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than City. Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares City and Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 38.11% 13.31% 1.50% Bancorp 41.94% 17.70% 1.70%

Summary

Bancorp beats City on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

City Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of residence; first-priority home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, land loans, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, interactive voice response systems, and credit and debit card services. The company operates through a network of 94 branches and 905 full-time equivalent associates in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit and insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit; institutional banking services; vehicle fleet, other equipment leasing, and commercial fleet leasing services consist of commercial vehicles, including trucks and special purpose vehicles, and equipment; and real estate bridge lending, as well as small business administration, commercial mortgage-backed, and commercial real estate loans. The company offers private label banking; credit and debit card payment processing services for independent service organizations; and internet banking services. The Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

