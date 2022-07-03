Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.09.

CGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.00. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $24.14.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

