Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives $377.45 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $377.91.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,634 shares of company stock worth $37,821,492 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $301.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.65. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

