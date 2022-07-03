The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $225.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Boeing alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 691,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $139.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.28. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.15. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.