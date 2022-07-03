Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives $21.93 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWIR. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 992,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 35,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

