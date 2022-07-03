Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.48.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $368.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.02. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

