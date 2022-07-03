Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.07% of Simulations Plus worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,288 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $620,283.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,183,971 shares in the company, valued at $195,307,766.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $838,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,140,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,728,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,749 shares of company stock worth $2,418,212. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

SLP opened at $49.86 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.65 and a beta of 0.32.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

