Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 1,003 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,884,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $699,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,176,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $79.93 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.75.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

