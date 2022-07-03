VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.90.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $114.06 on Tuesday. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.37.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. VMware’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,541 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,923. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after purchasing an additional 273,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,859,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,464,269,000 after purchasing an additional 85,459 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

