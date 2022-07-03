Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires 308 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,082 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.7% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 61,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,678,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 17.3% during the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 113,435 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,807,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 131,446 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,952,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.41 and its 200 day moving average is $160.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $167.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.64.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.