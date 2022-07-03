AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $691,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $156.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.45 and its 200-day moving average is $159.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.85 and a 52 week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.90.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

