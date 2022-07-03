Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 636 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $179.52 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $472.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.76.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

