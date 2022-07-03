Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,919 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,882,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,348,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,973,000 after buying an additional 1,209,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,553,000 after buying an additional 1,122,833 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,106,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,936,000 after buying an additional 822,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,100,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,146,000 after buying an additional 541,933 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM opened at $49.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.