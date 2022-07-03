Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 80 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,110,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,539,000 after buying an additional 309,566 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,029,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,039,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,387,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,747,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $220.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.89. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.16 and a 12 month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

