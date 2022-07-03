Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 106 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.4% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $146.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

