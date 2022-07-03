Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $151.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.46.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $131.58 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.00 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.25%.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

