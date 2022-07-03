Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBLT has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital started coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.63 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $113.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,894.40% and a negative return on equity of 69.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.