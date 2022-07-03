Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VBLT has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital started coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, May 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.63 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $113.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.08.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
