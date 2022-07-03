Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. Harmony Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.50.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
