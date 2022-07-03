Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $178.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.62. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $173.72 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.