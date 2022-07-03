China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:CYD opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 4.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

