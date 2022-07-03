China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:CYD opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 4.16%.
China Yuchai International Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
