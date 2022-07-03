Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NOAH opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.33. Noah has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Noah will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Noah by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,994,000 after buying an additional 93,890 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Noah by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Noah by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 172,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 56,402 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Noah by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 43,329 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Noah by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,539,000 after acquiring an additional 41,294 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

