Ellevest Inc. Has $62,000 Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,657.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $593,780. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX opened at $158.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $208.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.54.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

