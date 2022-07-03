Ellevest Inc. Raises Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 112.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Zynga by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zynga in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynga has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $694.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.20 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

