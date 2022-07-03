Ellevest Inc. Has $72,000 Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGS. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the third quarter worth $339,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 31.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 314.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,175,000 after purchasing an additional 30,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OGS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of OGS opened at $84.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.28 and its 200-day moving average is $82.46. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $971.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

