Ellevest Inc. Purchases 676 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 572.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,619,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,391,000 after purchasing an additional 414,544 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Argus increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

