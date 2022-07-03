Ellevest Inc. Grows Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 2,192.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in York Water were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in York Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph Thomas Hand purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,649. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 3,139 shares of company stock valued at $129,447 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of York Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $585.37 million, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.47. The York Water Company has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. York Water had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1949 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. York Water’s payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

