Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Cut to $146.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $174.00 to $146.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.54.

PLD opened at $120.03 on Thursday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Prologis by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,307,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,714,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

