Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2022

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PEAK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.41.

PEAK stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

