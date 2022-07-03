Macerich (NYSE:MAC) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut Macerich from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.60.

MAC opened at $8.93 on Thursday. Macerich has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.93.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 300.00%.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,796.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,716.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,450 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Macerich by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Macerich by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

