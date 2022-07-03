Ellevest Inc. Decreases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 872 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,967 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,397. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

