Ellevest Inc. Acquires 1,443 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 3,137.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBS. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth $387,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth $496,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth $849,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 83.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

WBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

