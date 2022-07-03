Ellevest Inc. Sells 104 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $484.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a PE ratio of 440.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,664.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,770 shares of company stock worth $8,999,332 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

