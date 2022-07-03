Spire Wealth Management Increases Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 11,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $2,113,000.

TQQQ opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $49.00. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.68.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

