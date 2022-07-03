AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3,118.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $88.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $83.96 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 110.35%.

In other news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

